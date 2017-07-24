Rishi Kapoor tweets for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act if India wins the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 finals, gets heavily trolled

Rishi Kapoor’s latest tweet on Indian women’s cricket team has left many people angered. Rishi Kapoor’s latest tweet on Indian women’s cricket team has left many people angered.

Rishi Kapoor’s latest tweet on Indian women’s cricket team hasn’t gone down well with many users. The actor has once again found himself at loggerheads with Twitterati. Ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match between India and England, Rishi Kapoor wished the team and wrote on Twitter, “Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground, London, when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO.” The match was being played at Lords, where Indian captain Sourav Ganguly famously took off his shirt and waved it to fans after India won Natwest series against England in 2002. Now, many people have found Rishi’s tweet offensive and sexist. Needless to say, Rishi Kapoor was trolled for his comments.

One user wrote on Twitter,”You said Sourav’s act, and that time he was captain, please don’t mind but sir please think twice before tweeting anything.” While another user reacted with, “Have you checked whether Sourav Ganguly is the Lord’s? Please don’t try to cover up your sexism with stupidity.”

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly’s act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

However, Rishi Kapoor responded to the angry tweets and wrote,”WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR!.” The actor hinted that his tweet was misunderstood and people have a wrong thinking.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish Indian women’s cricket team who lost the final match to England. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and others congratulated the team for putting up a great show. SRK wrote, “I wish I was there to give the Lovely Ladies a hug. Be proud girls we have achieved greatness today. @BCCIWomen u made all Indians proud.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd