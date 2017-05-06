Rishi Kapoor to work with Amitabh Bachchan in a film, says it’s an ‘honour’

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor come together for an unnamed project. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor come together for an unnamed project.

Rishi Kapoor, one of the Bollywood celebrities who is active on Twitter, shared some great news recently. The actor announced that he would be working with Amitabh Bachchan, and has in fact started to read the script with the team as well. However, it is unclear which project he is talking about, or who is helming the project. The mysterious tweet has raised the expectations of fans anyway.

After working together in films like Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kabhie Kabhie, Big B and the Kapoor and Sons actor will be reuniting for this project. Rishi made the announcement on Friday, when he shared a photograph of Amitabh and captioned it, “Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details, stay tuned.”

Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details ,stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/ulxQCNUTIU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 5, 2017

Currently, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Sarkar 3 directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The cine icon will also be seen in the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, which features Aamir Khan as well. After a lot of speculations and rumours, the female lead of the film was recently finalised as Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Rishi Kapoor on the other hand is also happy for having brought about some change in the fraternity with his intense tweets post Vinod Khanna’s demise questioning the presence of the younger lot of Bollywood from coming over to pay their last rites. Later, when Bollywood celebs came out in large numbers to attend the prayer meet, the veteran actor was appreciated for his effort to change the attitude of the film fraternity.

