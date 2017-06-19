Rishi Kapoor to open 8th Jagran Film Festival in Delhi

Veteran actor will open the Jagran Film Festival where 150 films in India and across the country will be screened. Veteran actor will open the Jagran Film Festival where 150 films in India and across the country will be screened.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will open the eight edition of the Jagran Film Festival here on July 1. Beginning with New Delhi, the festival will travel to 16 other cities including Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Bhopal, Ranchi, Indore, Ludhiana and Dehradun before culminating in Mumbai with the award ceremony in September. Several times National Award winner, Rishi Kapoor has notably cultivated a unique reputation in the Indian Film Industry owing to series of performances across art house and popular cinema.

The Kapoor and Sons actor will also participate in a few discussions during the course of the festival in some of the cities, read a statement from the organisers. During the festival, which will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium here, a retrospective of Rishi Kapoor’s films would be presented in all cities wherever the Festival travels.

Some of the films to be featured are Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Agneepath and Do Dooni Chaar. Talking about the actor’s participation in the festival, Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Jagran Prakashan, said, “It’s a matter of great pride for us that Rishi Kapoor has consented to be part of the festival. We look forward to it”.

Now in it has been 8 years, Jagran Film Festival has incessantly carried the ‘Cinematic Culture’ from metro cities to smaller cities thereby spreading and promoting the appreciation of the cinematic art at the grass root level. This year, the Festival takes off on July 1 and screens over 150 Indian and foreign films across 10 film sections till July 5, 2017 before moving on with the journey to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Dehradun, Bhopal, Indore, Meerut and many others. The Festival shall culminate in Mumbai between 15-22 September 2017.

