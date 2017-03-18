Rishi Kapoor to enact passages from his autobiography Khullam Khulla, on stage

Rishi Kapoor will soon play himself in the stage enactment of few excerpts from his autobiography, Khullam Khulla. Rishi Kapoor will soon play himself in the stage enactment of few excerpts from his autobiography, Khullam Khulla.

Rishi Kapoor took the Indian film industry by storm when he released his autobiography Khullam Khulla in January this year. He revealed about buying the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1973 for Bobby. He even spoke about the colourful life of his father, filmmaker Raj Kapoor, his vulnerabilities and how he overcame them. The 64-year old actor unapologetically said it all in his book. But now, the Kapoor & Sons actor wants a first person narration of his real life experiences.

According to reports, Rishi Kapoor will soon play himself in the stage enactment of few excerpts from his autobiography. The stage production titled Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor will be a 90-minute show and will make its debut at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Apart from passages of the book – Khullam Khulla, the show will have some other interesting details of Rishi Kapoor’s life too. Confirming the news, Rishi told Mid-Day, “Yes, I will be doing live shows.” The report also suggested that Rishi is keen on reciting his stories in his own voice and gauge the audience’s reaction immediately.

The stage show is produced by VG Jairam of Fountainhead Entertainment, who told the daily, “We came up with the idea and approached him [Rishi] for a stage show. Rehearsals are underway and an announcement with the details will be made shortly. Rishi Kapoor will be in conversation with Kiran Kotrial (film writer) for the enactment. We plan to stage it across the globe.”

