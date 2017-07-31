Rishi Kapoor: Thank you Mohammed Rafi for being my voice

Rishi Kapoor recalled Mohammed Rafi on latter’s death anniversary. Rishi Kapoor recalled Mohammed Rafi on latter’s death anniversary.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor paid his tributes to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his 37th death anniversary, thanking him for giving voice to him onscreen. The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the singing stalwart. “Remembering the great Mohammed Rafi Sahab. Thank you for being my voice, lost you 37 years back today. Peace be with you!” wrote Kapoor, alongside a picture with the singer at a wedding. Rafi did playback for the Kapoor & Sons actor in songs such as Parda Hai Parda from Amar Akbar Anthony, Dard-e-Dil from Karz and Tere Dar Pa Aaya Hoon from LailaMajnu, among others. The singer passed away in 1980 due to a heart attack.

With the three Legends at the recording of “Deedar-e-Yaar” Jeetendra ji,Rafi sahab and Kishore da.Blessed to have sung in the singers voices pic.twitter.com/WNIVDYHKMV — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor slammed Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu and called him ” irresponsible”. In an interview with Mid-Day, Rishi Kapoor said, “Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam (composer) probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? You (here, Basu) don’t take an opinion from anybody. Today’s filmmakers are doing this with everybody. They don’t show their films before release to take opinions and treat it as though they’re making a nuclear bomb. I didn’t hate or love the film. I only felt it needed to be abridged by 20 minutes. But who is going to give that opinion to them? I totally agree with Ekta [Kapoor] when she threw him out from her film. He had problems with Rakesh Roshan while working on ‘Kites’ (2010). He’s such an irresponsible director that he doesn’t complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed.”

Jaggs Jasoos was released on July 14.

