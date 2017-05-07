Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at Bollywood after Baahubali 2 crosses Rs 1000 cr. He surely makes sense

Rishi Kapoor about Bollywood and Baahubali 2 Rishi Kapoor about Bollywood and Baahubali 2

After Baahubali: The Conclusion released, it took the world by storm. When people say that Baahubali 2 storms the box office, it is not an exaggeration because it is the first Indian film to join the Rs 1000 crore club – and in just 10 days. There were comparisons made by fans and critics about why Bollywood can never make a Baahubali. We spoke about how Bollywood lacks required skills that team Baahubali had in spades and seems like actor Rishi Kapoor might just agree with us.

See | Rishi Kapoor and Kunal Kohli’s take on Bollywood and Baahubali

“BAHU”t”BALI”yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film’s triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films pic.twitter.com/lGYpDZR1W0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2017

Seeing Bahubali 2 now. Interval. Chat later about the film. I want to know where has this film been shot? I want a 2 BHK there! Any agent? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2017

So the stars of #Bahubali2 didn’t go on reality & comedy shows & make an ass of themselves doing silly things & answering silly q&a’s — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 7, 2017

The juggernaut of #Bahubali2 rolls on. As amazing as the numbers are. Why aren’t people discussing the content which made the numbers? http://t.co/vFowGUpcgW — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 7, 2017

Rishi Kapoor who never minces his words, took to Twitter to express his happiness about Baahubali touching the benchmark of Rs 1000 crore. He tweeted, “Seeing Bahubali 2 now. Interval. Chat later about the film. I want to know where has this film been shot? I want a 2 BHK there! Any agent?” After that, he added, “”BAHU”t”BALI”yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film’s triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films”

Also read | Rishi Kapoor to work with Amitabh Bachchan in a film, says it’s an ‘honour’

Rishi Kapoor followed filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who had earlier in the day, also made fun of all the Bollywood stars who promote their film on reality shows. Kunal had tweeted, “So the stars of #Bahubali2 didn’t go on reality & comedy shows & make an ass of themselves doing silly things & answering silly q&a’s.” He also tweeted, “The juggernaut of #Bahubali2 rolls on. As amazing as the numbers are. Why aren’t people discussing the content which made the numbers?”

While Bollywood turned a miser when it was about appreciating Baahubali, few like Rishi Kapoor and Kunal Kohli showed audacity about accepting the faults the Hindi film industry has, which makes director SS Rajamouli’s film a benchmark for it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd