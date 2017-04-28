Rishi Kapoor slams ‘stars’ for not attending Vinod Khanna’s funeral, but lining up for Priyanka Chopra’s party

Among the earliest from the film fraternity to pay their condolences over veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s demise was Rishi Kapoor, who worked with him in many films. Rishi was also among the few who attended Vinod’s funeral, and that’s exactly what the Bollywood star is angry about. Hitting out at “the stars of the current generation”, Rishi has questioned their absence from the funeral of an actor who was once among the brightest stars of the Hindi film industry.
“Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect,” Rishi tweeted. It is known that Vinod had retired from the arc lights long ago, but he made exemptions in a few cases like superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale and Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg franchise as well as Wanted.
Rishi even said that now he knows that the day he breathes his last, there wouldn’t be many from the film industry to pay him last respects. “Why this? Including mine and thereafter.When I die, I must be prepared.None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so called stars,” the 64-year-old actor wrote. When a few Twitterati raised the point as to why his wife Neetu and actor son Ranbir were missing from Vinod’s funeral, Rishi replied, “Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never had been reason not to be there.”
See Rishi Kapoor’s tweets here:
His rant didn’t stop there as an angry Rishi went ahead and though he didn’t name anyone, he called a lot of Bollywood celebrities present at actor Priyanka Chopra’s Wednesday bash “chamcha”, and said that he was appalled that none of them could care to attend Vinod’s last rites. “Angry. Met so many chamcha people last night at Priyanka Chopra’s do last night. Few at Vinod’s. So transparent. So angry with them.”
