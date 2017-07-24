Rishi Kapoor slams Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu: He’s such an irresponsible director

Jagga Jasoos, which was produced by Ranbir Kapoor, opened after several delays to a lukewarm response at the box office. Jagga Jasoos, which was produced by Ranbir Kapoor, opened after several delays to a lukewarm response at the box office.

Rishi Kapoor on Monday criticised Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu, calling him ‘irresponsible’. Rishi also revealed that Anurag hadn’t shown the film to Ranbir even a day before the release. In an interview with Mid-Day, Rishi said that Anurag doesn’t complete his films on time.

While Rishi clarified that he is not upset with Ranbir’s decision to do Jagga Jasoos, the actor raised questions on how the film was handled. “Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam (composer) probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? You (here, Basu) don’t take an opinion from anybody. Today’s filmmakers are doing this with everybody. They don’t show their films before release to take opinions and treat it as though they’re making a nuclear bomb. I didn’t hate or love the film. I only felt it needed to be abridged by 20 minutes. But who is going to give that opinion to them? I totally agree with Ekta [Kapoor] when she threw him out from her film. He had problems with Rakesh Roshan while working on ‘Kites’ (2010). He’s such an irresponsible director that he doesn’t complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed,” Rishi was quoted saying in the report.

Jagga Jasoos, which was produced by Ranbir Kapoor, opened after several delays to a lukewarm response at the box office. Rishi Kapoor also said that the delay affected Ranbir as a producer. “Ranbir is the producer too, and his neck is in the noose. Who the hell are you [Bash] to do all this? It is ridiculous that a producer hadn’t seen his product a day ahead of the film’s release. You may be the biggest director in the world but nobody would like to work with you because you are irresponsible. There is somebody else’s money involved in this. I trusted you, and this is what you give us? Ranbir hasn’t held back on spending money on it,” Rishi said.

Jagga Jasoos was also not released in few key markets like Gulf ahead of its release in India as is the ritual followed by other Bollywood films. When asked about the same, Rishi said, “It did not release in the Gulf on Thursday because it was only delivered to them on Thursday. This is unreasonable and irresponsible. You may be thinking you are making the Taj Mahal, but you are supposed to make it ready on time. There are economics and maths involved. Everything is not just about creativity”

Rishi also added that he doesn’t interfere with Ranbir’s career.

Jagga Jasoos, made on a staggering budget of Rs 110 crore, has managed to collect Rs 45 crore so far.

