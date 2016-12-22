Latest News

Rishi Kapoor slams haters for trolling Kareena Kapoor’s baby, Taimur

While Kareena and Saif have held their peace and are yet to comment on the trolling, uncle Rishi Kapoor seems to have had enough.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2016 8:08 pm
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s trolling has been cruel and relentless. Ever since the couple revealed that they have named their first child together Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, social media trolls have been demanding to know why. Timur, sometimes called Timurlane, was a Mongol invader who ransacked India, attacked Delhi and left thousands dead in his wake. The name also means “brave king” and strong “like iron”.

While Kareena and Saif have held their peace and are yet to comment on the trolling, uncle Rishi Kapoor seems to have had enough. The Bollywood actor, who is quite famous for his forthright and in-your-face tweets, used social media to answer haters.

On Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter, “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child, please? Mind your business, it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!” The actor got agitated when distasteful comments on his tweet flowed in. People expressed their disgust over the name by comparing the infant to 14th century Mongol invader.

Rishi, who is the brother of Randhir Kapoor and uncle to Kareena, lost his cool and refused to take anything against his family. “You mind your bloody business. Tumhare beta ka naam toh naheen rakha na? Who are you to comment?” he replied to one of the comments.

Putting an end to the series of tweets, Rishi tweeted, “A lot of people are going to be blocked if any more arguments happen.”

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh reached the hospital to meet Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur. 

Rishi welcomed the “sunny boy” (as he called Saif-Kareena’s new-born baby) on Twitter. He wrote, “Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes, will pass it on!”

