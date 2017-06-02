Raj Kapoor was famous for his Charlie Chaplin-esque style of acting, which garnered attention not only from the Indian audience but also made him a fan-favourite in Russia. Raj Kapoor was famous for his Charlie Chaplin-esque style of acting, which garnered attention not only from the Indian audience but also made him a fan-favourite in Russia.

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on 29th death anniversary Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI)

Actor Rishi Kapoor has paid homage to his father, legendary actor-filmmaker, Raj Kapoor on his 29th death anniversary today. Kapoor died of complications related to asthma on June 2, 1988 at the age of 63 in New Delhi. Remembering his father, the 64-year-old actor took to Twitter, where he quoted a line of the iconic song “JeenaYahaan Marna Yahaan” from the film “Mera Naam Joker”. “Papa, today 29 years ago, you left us. ‘Par

“Papa, today 29 years ago, you left us. ‘Par hum tumhare rahenge sada’ (But we will always be yours),” wrote Rishi alongside a still from Sangam. Born on December 14, 1924 to Prithviraj Kapoor inPeshawar (now Pakistan), Kapoor made his official acting debut with 1947 film Neel Kamal and went on to become “the greatest showman of Indian cinema”. He made a mark as an actor with films like Shree 420, Awaara and Barsaat. At the age of 24, Kapoor became the youngest filmmaker of his time when he made his directorial debut with Aag (1948)featuring himself alongside Nargis, Kamini Kaushal andPremnath. Kapoor was famous for his Charlie Chaplin-esque style of acting, which garnered attention not only from the Indian audience but also made him a fan-favourite in Russia.

Rishi, in his recently-released autobiography Khullam Khulla, talked about his relationship with his father. “My father loved his cinema, his booze, his leading ladies and his work. But for a man legendary for his hospitality, he was very possessive of his whisky,” he writes. Rishi shared that when he started drinking with his father “it was always Johnny Walker Black Label bought in London, while we were served locally procured whisky”.

