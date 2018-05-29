Rishi Kapoor remembers Prithviraj Kapoor on his 47th death anniversary

Rishi Kapoor remembers his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor on his death anniversary. Rishi Kapoor remembers his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor on his death anniversary.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor remembered his grandfather and legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor on his 47th death anniversary on Tuesday. “Prithvinath Kapoor. Born: November 3, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India. Died: May 29, 1971, Mumbai, India as Prithviraj Kapoor (changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong,” Rishi tweeted.

Prithviraj began his acting career in the theatres of Lyallpur and Peshawar in the 1920s. He later featured in films like Cinema Girl, Sher-e-Arab, Prince Vijaykumar, Alam Ara, Vidyapati and Mughal-e-Azam.

Prithvinath Kapoor. Born- 3rd November, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India – Died-29th May,1971, Mumbai,India as Prithviraj Kapoor (Changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong. pic.twitter.com/ouvOBVvC4H — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 29, 2018

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out. The film portrayed Amitabh Bachchan as a 102-year-old man while Rishi was seen as his 65-year-old son. The comedy-drama which was helmed by Umesh Shukla managed to impress the audience as well as the critics and performed well at the box office.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor expressed his views on his son, Ranbir’s upcoming movie Sanju. After watching the trailer of the film, Rishi was all praise for the entire team of the film and said, “The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt. You don’t know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt”.

(With IANS inputs)

