Rishi Kapoor on Tabu’s elder sister Farah Naaz: Would have been big if she was professional

Rishi Kapoor and Farah Naaz had worked in films like Naseeb Apna Apna and Izzat Ki Roti. Rishi Kapoor and Farah Naaz had worked in films like Naseeb Apna Apna and Izzat Ki Roti.

Rishi Kapoor has a knack of saying something witty and funny in mere 140 characters. But sometimes his tweets have also faced a backlash from some quarters. The last time actor went on the social rampage was when Twitterati shared its views on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn baby Taimur Ali Khan. Now, Rishi has dredged up the past and his tweet has left us a little surprised.

In a tweet, Rishi recalled his Naseeb Apna Apna co-star Farah Naaz. Rishi wrote on Twitter, “One of the prettiest heroines and a wonderful actor Farah Naaz, elder sister of Tabu. Eccentric would have been big if she was professional.”

Wondering, who is Farah Naaz? Farah Naaz is Tabu’s elder sister and had acted in several 90s Hindi films before sliding into obscurity. Farah had acted with several stars of that time including Govinda, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. Rishi Kapoor and Farah had worked in films like Naseeb Apna Apna and Izzat Ki Roti.

One of the prettiest heroines and a wonderful actor Farah Naaz,elder sister of Tabbu. Eccentric,would have been big if she was professional pic.twitter.com/ftM6zMBpFI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 9, 2017

Farah made her Bollywood debut with 1985 film Faasle, directed by Yash Chopra co-starring Sunil Dutt, Farooque Shaikh, Deepti Naval and Raj Kiran. During mid-90s, Farah’s movies started failing at box office and after a series of flops, Farah tried her hands at television shows. Her latest on-screen appearance was in films Shikhar (2006) and Hulchul (2004). The 40-year old actor is married to actor Sumeet Saigal.

Also Read: Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan pic is giving us such a throwback. Get well soon Vinod Khanna

Meanwhile, Rishi continues to be active on social media. His latest tweet on IPL matches also drew some controversy. He wrote on Twitter, “IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes a debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd