Rishi Kapoor on RK Studio fire: No casualties but fire took away irreplaceable memorabilia

A major fire broke out at RK Studios in Chembur on Saturday, leaving the structure severely damaged. The fire that broke out around 2.30 pm was aggravated by the inflammable decoration equipment stored inside the premises. Rishi Kapoor expressed his grief over the fire breakout on his Twitter account.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2017 10:23 am
rishi kapoor, rk studio fire, rishi kapoor rk studio, rishi kapoor twitter Rishi Kapoor is sad over the damage caused at RK Studios.
A major fire broke out at RK Studios in Mumbai on Saturday, leaving the structure severely damaged. Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and expressed his sadness over the tragedy that took place. He wrote, “Sad a major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully no causalities nor injuries. All you concerns appreciated.”

He continued, “A studio can be built again but the loss of irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away.”

Many celebrities have expressed their sadness over the damage and loss. Rohit Roy tweeted, “#Rkstudios fire will sadden everyone as its seeped in our psyche.. I have shot for months on that iconic stage no1..”

Vikram Bhatt tweeted, “The images of the iconic #RKStudios in flames fills me with despair. Shot the climax of #Raaz there. It holds a special place in my heart..”

The fire broke out at around 2.30 pm. Six vehicles of fire brigade along with five water tankers were engaged in firefighting efforts. The ground floor of the studio has been completely gutted. Some work related to electrical wiring was ongoing at the studio when a small short-circuit resulted in the blaze.

Security guards said they spotted smoke emanating from the building and alerted the fire brigade. “The shooting for television program Super Dancer was going on last night, after which everyone left. No one was inside when the fire started,” said one of the guards.

The popular studio was initially founded and set up by the showman Raj Kapoor in 1948. Some iconic films such as “Aag”, “Barsaat”, “Awaara”, “Shri 420”, “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai”, “Mera Naam Joker”, “Bobby”, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, and “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” were made under this banner.

However, no film has been shot since the release of 1999 film, “Aa Ab Laut Chalen”.

