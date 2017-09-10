Rishi Kapoor on Raj Kapoor biopic: Dutt sahab had said ‘let sleeping dogs lie, let’s not stir up or upset anybody’

Rishi Kapoor said that he wants the younger generation to know the real Raj Kapoor through his biopic. Rishi Kapoor said that he wants the younger generation to know the real Raj Kapoor through his biopic.

Ever since biopics have come in fashion, one has always wondered why a biopic is not yet made on legendary filmmaker and actor, Raj Kapoor. The greatest showman of Indian cinema has had a life full of glamour and critical acclaim. He was the winner of several accolades and was even awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. So why does no one make a biopic on such a noted Bollywood personality, we asked Rishi Kapoor.

To this, Rishi said, “We don’t want to do anything that would upset any family in the film industry. You can’t make a biopic and not say things that happened other than work.”

The sixty-five-year-old actor then took a walk down the memory lane and spoke about how he has spoken about the many romantic relationships that Raj Kapoor has been known for. He said, “There were relationships, which I have spoken about in my book, you can’t deny it at all, so why make it at all. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s emotions or stir up a hornet’s nest, we don’t want to sensationalise. We want the younger generation to know the real Raj Kapoor through his biopic.”

The actor opened up about Kapoor in his autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, where he also mentioned his father’s affair with yesteryear’s actor Nargis Dutt. The Chandani actor then also spoke about how one of his sisters once approached Sunil Dutt (Nargis’ husband) seeking permission to make a biopic on Kapoor, but “Dutt sahab just said one thing, ‘let sleeping dogs lie, let’s not stir up or upset anybody’.”

Rishi insisted that it is a collective decision taken by the Kapoor family to not make a biopic. “Since the past 50 years, it (offer for a biopic) is on.” He said. Rishi also spoke about all the filmmakers who had approached the Kapoor family to make a film on Raj Kapoor’s life. “Producer Bobby Bedi, who made Bandit Queen, offered to do it. But we, as a family, have an objection till our mother is living,” he said.

He also added, “If someone wants to make the film against our wishes and if we try to negate it, it will go wrong.”

