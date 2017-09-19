Rishi Kapoor: Chautha looks are similar to airport looks for young actors, they come to flaunt their clothes

Rishi Kapoor lashes out at the young generation of Bollywood at Neha Dhupia’s talk show, No Filter Neha. Rishi Kapoor lashes out at the young generation of Bollywood at Neha Dhupia’s talk show, No Filter Neha.

Rishi Kapoor is the guest on the latest episode of Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha and as expected the actor made some unapologetic comments on the young generation of Bollywood. When Neha mentioned the tweet the Kapoor and Sons actor send out when Vinod Khanna passed away, the actor once again unleashed his wrath at the young actors. Earlier Rishi Kapoor had tweeted, “Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so-called stars.”

Talking about it, Rishi said, “We have always learnt that whether you go to someone’s wedding or not but you must visit them in their tough time. When Vinod Khanna passed away, there was hardly anyone from the film industry at his funeral. There is a respect for your senior and for someone who has made it possible for you to make an earning for yourself out of the acting business. He was the pillar of the industry. But no film director, producer, music director or actor turned up for his funeral.”

“This fashion-conscious generation goes for the ‘Chautha’ which takes place in an air-conditioned hall. It is an occasion for them to wear their whites and beige clothes and wear dark glasses. Chautha looks have become similar to airport looks for these actors,” added the Amar Akbar Anthony star.

He sounded equally miffed with the airport looks of today’s actors as he lashed out at them saying, “Even during the night these actors wear dark glasses at the airport. These shameless actors have no personal time, for them, everything is about their public appearance. It should be exposed that there is a PR machinery who inform the photographers about the actors flying and them attending ‘Chauthas.’ They are never spotted. They always come dressed up for the occasion.”

Apart from this, the actor made it clear that one should stop taking Bollywood award ceremonies seriously. He said, “Awards are not based on merit anymore, they are compromised and are more about bargain for something or the other. They are about ‘naach gaana’ and in our country, they are nothing but a joke. You don’t have to take it seriously. The real reward is the performance of a movie at the theatres.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd