Rishi Kapoor on his social media controversies: I take it with a pinch of salt, at the end of the day it is publicity

Rishi Kapoor has often been on the news for his random tweets. Rishi Kapoor has often been on the news for his random tweets.

Rishi Kapoor has shared his take on social media antics yet again. Recently in an interaction to promote his latest film Patel Ki Punjabi Wedding, which is releasing on September 15, Kapoor spoke about his social media controversies.

Initially the Chandani actor blamed the media for making up controversies on everything he says or does on Twitter. He said, “Today media is like this, social media specially, you all have to write something, you have to feed. I see all the time there are so many things written about me, all garbage, and I understand that you also have to supply content.”

The sixty-five-year-old actor also spoke about how social media controversies adds on to desirable or undesirable publicity. “We have taken it with a pinch of salt. I have said this to myself also that they (the media) will write what they want to write, so good or bad, publicity is publicity, you are in the news, period. All actors have to understand that! That’s the part of our life”, he said.

After this, we asked if his social media presence and action is only to add on to his publicity. His reply was, “No! I do it because I am a part of Twitter! If I was doing it for publicity, why would I take the bull by the horns all the time?!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd