Rishi Kapoor on backlash over abusive tweet to woman: I am no saint

There is no doubt that Rishi Kapoor has a reputation for being politically incorrect. The actor doesn’t mince his words and we have seen that happen a number of times in his Twitter outbursts. And this time is no different. The 65-year-old actor has been facing a huge backlash on Twitter for being abusive to a woman user on Direct Message who had trolled the actor earlier this month. And Rishi has something to say to the haters yet again. In a late-night tweet yesterday Rishi wrote, “Rubbish.I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat.”

Well, the entire fiasco started when a user named ‘DardEdiscourse’ shared a screenshot of an abusive DM or Direct Message reportedly from Rishi Kapoor on social media. And this user named Shivani Chauhan was also not one to shy away, sharing the screenshot, she wrote, @chintskap showed his khabdaani manners. Hetero savarna uncle. Do research on their upbringing not just slum s Dalits.”

Rubbish.I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat. pic.twitter.com/a1NirCancn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 20, 2017

@chintskap showed his khabdaani manners. Hetero savarna uncle. Do research on their upbringing not just slum s

Dalits. pic.twitter.com/ivl076fG6q — shivani channan 💙 (@DardEdiscourse) September 19, 2017

So, this Twitter user had earlier posted a meme taking a dig at ‘Besharam’ with a screengrab of Rishi, son Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor in it. Also, earlier this month, Rishi Kapoor had posted a tweet in response to Rahul Gandhi’s infamous Berkely speech. Yes, this is the time when Rahul Gandhi had plugged actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan while talking about ‘dynasty politics’. The user had also taken a dig at Rishi’s statement for the same.

Now, the user has been on a rant about Rishi Kapoor since yesterday! Recently, Rishi also hit headlines for his explosive comments on Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha.

