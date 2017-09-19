Rishi Kapoor on RK Studios fire cartoon: We take objection to this kind of depraved, sick humour

Rishi Kapoor expresses displeasure over a cartoon about the recent fire at RK Studios. Rishi Kapoor expresses displeasure over a cartoon about the recent fire at RK Studios.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Monday expressed his displease over a cartoon, published by a popular publication, about the recent fire at RK Studios. On Saturday, a major fire broke out in the Chembur located RK Studios in Mumbai and saddened by the loss, Rishi had written on Twitter, “Sad a major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully no causalities nor injuries. All you concerns appreciated.”

But yesterday, Rishi tweeted the picture of the cartoon which presents a mock-figure of Raj Kapoor and makes a direct reference to his film ‘Aag’. He captioned it as, “This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour.

Incidentally, ‘Aag’ was also the first movie to be released under RK Studios. In the cartoon, a laughing Raj is looking over the RK Studio fire and saying, “Fire is a good omen… in my life, it all started with AAG.”

Talking about the fire, Rishi also wrote, “A studio can be built again but the loss of irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away.”

The popular studio was initially founded and set up by the showman Raj Kapoor in 1948. Some iconic films such as ‘Aag’, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Awaara’, ‘Shri 420’, ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai’, ‘Mera Naam Joker’, ‘Bobby’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ and ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ were made under this banner. However, no film has been shot there since the release of 1999 film, ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’.

