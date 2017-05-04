Rishi Kapoor ‘loves all’ as Bollywood stars attend Vinod Khanna’s prayer meet

Rishi Kapoor, who had worked with Vinod Khanna in several films, was furious when no young star attended Vinod’s funeral. Rishi Kapoor, who had worked with Vinod Khanna in several films, was furious when no young star attended Vinod’s funeral.

Rishi Kapoor expressed his anger on the absence of younger stars from the funeral of Vinod Khanna. Rishi took to Twitter and shared, “Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect.” The actor was among the few stars from tinsel town who attended Vinod’s funeral.

However, the actor finally seemed relieved and said thanks to film fraternity for showing solidarity towards Khanna family. Rishi tweeted, “Thank you my film brethren for your solidarity shown towards the Khanna family. Hum mein ab bhi insaniyat baaki hai. Love you all.”

Rishi’s tweet is also getting praise from a large section of Twitterati. One user wrote, “Sir I guess ur tweet was an eye opener for the Industry people, especially ‘this generation’.” Another user wrote, “Looks like @chintskap’s powerful tweet did have an impact on the industry.Great to see Bollywood coming together for Vinod Khanna’s chautha.” Others have praised the actor on awakening the conscience of Bollywood. One user wrote, “.@chintskap ‘s tweets have awakened the dead conscience of Bollywood. Well, at least for now.”

Rishi, who had worked with Vinod Khanna in several films, was furious when no young star attended Vinod’s funeral. The actor even said that he must be prepared for his own death as not many stars from the film industry would pay their respects to him if he dies. The actor tweeted, “Why this? Including mine and thereafter.When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so called stars.” When a few Twitterati asked the actor about his absence from the funeral, Rishi replied, “Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never have been a reason not to be there.”

He earlier tweeted, “Angry. Met so many chamcha people last night at Priyanka Chopra’s do last night. Few at Vinod’s. So transparent. So angry with them.” On Wednesday, Vinod Khanna’s family organised a prayer meet where wife Kavita, sons Sakshi, Akshaye and Rahul invited the friends of the late actor. Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Prem Chopra and Fareeda Jalal were spotted at the meeting. Rishi Kapoor did not attend.

