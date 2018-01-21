Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Danny’s reunion photo is a dose of nostalgia for Bollywood lovers

Rishi Kapoor shared the picture and wrote along, “Reunion of old friends. Danny Denzongpa, Prem Chopra,Jeetendra,Paintal, Rishi,Ranjeet. What an evening of reminiscing. Thank you all.” Rishi Kapoor shared the picture and wrote along, “Reunion of old friends. Danny Denzongpa, Prem Chopra,Jeetendra,Paintal, Rishi,Ranjeet. What an evening of reminiscing. Thank you all.”

Saturday was well spent for a few veteran actors of Bollywood. How do we know this? A picture which has the power to go viral as it has Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Paintal, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra and Danny Denzongpa all in one frame. All these stars came together for a reunion and a photo of the same was shared by Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor and also Tusshar Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor shared the picture and wrote along, “Reunion of old friends. Danny Denzongpa, Prem Chopra,Jeetendra,Paintal, Rishi,Ranjeet. What an evening of reminiscing. Thank you all.” Neetu Kapoor too shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Reunion of old buddies #dannydenzongpa #jeetendra #paintal#ranjeet #premchopra #rishikapoor .. #love #memory #awsome ❤️.”

Tusshar Kappor also posted a click from the night and wrote, “#badboysclub #reunion #classoftherocking70s #friends.”

See all the pictures from Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Paintal, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra and Danny Denzongpa’s reunion night:

Seems like the stars had a gala time and yes the alike turban on their heads cannot be missed. At veteran actor Jeetendra’s 75th birthday celebration last year too the actor was seen with some of his old buddies Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Prem Chopra and we loved the click.

Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Paintal, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra and Danny Denzongpa co-starred in many films during the 70s. While Ranjeet and Prem Chopra gained popularity with notorious characters, Rishi and Jeetendra were popular as lead heroes. We can only imagine that their reunion must be filled with stories from those good old days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd