Rishi Kapoor is ‘truly his father’s son’. Neetu Kapoor’s latest post from Rome vacation is a proof. See video, photo

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are on a European vacation. The duo is currently on a holiday in Rome to spend some quality time with each other, and Neetu is keeping fans updated with a few clicks from this vacay. While two days back she shared a selfie, saying, “#fountaindetrevi🇮🇹 wishing happiness to all ❤️💚❤️💚,” she has now shared a video, which will be a treat for all Raj Kapoor fans too as Rishi Kapoor is seen walking on the streets of Italy the way his father Raj Kapoor did in the popular song ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’.

Neetu shared the adorable video, saying, “My Italy edit hahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣 truly his father’s son.” Time and again Neetu has shared clicks of her family members and friends, so when on a vacation, a slew of photos and videos are to be expected. Their current vacation, which started on August 9, is a 11-day cruise across Europe that kicked off from Rome. Rishi Kapoor had shared the details of their vacation with Mumbai Mirror.

The report adds that Neetu and Rishi will sail around the Greek islands before their friends join them in London. They are scheduled to be back at their Bandra residence in time for Ganpati celebrations. The report also said that Rishi and Neetu, who are devout Ganesha devotees, have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for decades with elaborate rituals panning over five days. Speaking on this, Rishi told Mumbai Mirror, “We were planning a longer vacation but both Neetu and I wanted to be back at least a couple of days before the festival starts on August 25 to make all the necessary arrangements. We also have a Ganesh puja at RK Studios, which my family hosts. I don’t want to miss that either.”

In other news, Rishi ranted against Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu and music composer Pritam Chakraborty – calling them irresponsible – on Twitter just a few days after the film released. The detective movie is a musical, the making of which took more than three years.

Rishi wasted no time in laying the blame for the debacle of Jagga Jasoos on the doors of Anurag and Pritam, but failed to garner support from even Ranbir, who recently said that he begs to differ from his father, even if he does understand that Rishi’s comments were emotionally dictated.

