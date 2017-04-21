Wait, what? Did Rishi Kapoor reveal the exact moment when Ranbir Kapoor was conceived?

Rishi Kapoor goes complete Khullam Khulla in his biopic about Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Rishi Kapoor goes complete Khullam Khulla in his biopic about Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Rishi Kapoor has been known for being a candid person, but after reading an excerpt from his biopic Khullam Khulla we aren’t sure if his kids Ranbir and Riddhima would care to go further to know details about their parents’ love story. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor recently released his biopic Khullam Khulla and it looks like he has lived up to the title of the book. ” If I remember right, Neetu conceived Ranbir during this time, (the shooting of Prem Rog) when we were picturising ‘Meri kismet mein tu nahi hai shayad’. It makes the song even more special for us,” he wrote in his book.

Affairs, quarrels, and legal battles are the few of the factors that keep a Bollywood star in the news other than the cinematic entertainment they provide. In the biography, Rishi Kapoor also mentioned another incident when a fight almost took place between him and Sanjay Dutt due to a misunderstanding.

Also read: Randhir Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want to get married, she is happy the way she is

The Munna Bhai actor who was then having an affair with Tina Munim thought Chintu was in love with her too. It was Neetu who was finally able to convince Sanjay Dutt that she was the only one in Rishi’s life.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu had appeared in several films and have a good love story to tell. Going by several reports that were once published it is true that the couple had their high and lows when they were in a relationship. While Rishi Kapoor came from a filmy background, Neetu was an outsider.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd