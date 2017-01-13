Wax or real? Rishi Kapoor impressed with Amitabh Bachchan’s Madame Tussauds statue, see pics

Rishi Kapoor congratulated Madam Tussauds for the perfect wax work figure of Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor congratulated Madam Tussauds for the perfect wax work figure of Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor may not have shared screen space for a long time but their friendship and love for each other seem to shine on in social media. Recently, it was this conversation on social media which convinced us that Bollywood’s ‘Akbar’ and ‘Anthony’ will always remain brothers and support each other. It also reminded us of all the moments the two have shared a wonderful bond on screen.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to see some close-up photos of his waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Even the Pink actor confused his Madame Tussauds Delhi wax statue for the real deal. “This is a close up of the Madam Tussauds image in wax in Delhi … gosh I thought it was my photograph,” tweeted Amitabh Bachchan earlier today.

Rishi Kapoor, who is famous for sharing his humorous opinion on social media, took this moment and wrote on Twitter, “You cannot get any closer to the real Mr. Bachchan. Congratulations Madam Tussauds.”

The wax work figure is so perfect that anyone could have confused the statue for real Amitabh Bachchan had they only seen him in pictures. Check out a few of them.

Wow that’s exactly how Amitabh Bachchan smiles:

Fans clicking selfie in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s statue.

Few fans couldn’t help but shower praises.

@SrBachchan yes.. i find it much closer to your looks than what i saw in London — Saikarunakant (@saikarun) January 12, 2017

Can’t really blame the megastar for the confusion, can we?

@SrBachchan You look soooo real in the wax statue Amitji 👌💖🌷🌹 Kudos to the people who work on bring this impeccable perfection everytime🙇❤pic.twitter.com/E60eQdQp8X — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) January 12, 2017

You cannot get any closer to the real Mr. Bachchan. Congratulations Madam Tussauds http://t.co/2QOw0yVHcS — Rishi Kapoor -“Book” (@chintskap) January 13, 2017

The Delhi branch of Madame Tussaud’s is its 23rd in the world.

