Latest News

Wax or real? Rishi Kapoor impressed with Amitabh Bachchan’s Madame Tussauds statue, see pics

Delhi's wax statue of Amitabh Bachchan was so perfect, that event the megastar confused it for a real photograph, Rishi Kapoor found a perfect way to congratulate Madame Tussauds

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2017 4:09 pm
amitabh bachchan, rishi kapoor, amitabh bachchan wax work figure, wax work figure amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan wax work statue, wax work rishi kapoor amitabh bachchan, rishi amitabh, amitabh rishi, amitabh bachchan latest news, amitabh bachchan latest updates, rishi kapoor latest news, rishi kapoor latest updates, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Rishi Kapoor congratulated Madam Tussauds for the perfect wax work figure of Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor may not have shared screen space for a long time but their friendship and love for each other seem to shine on in social media. Recently, it was this conversation on social media which convinced us that Bollywood’s ‘Akbar’ and ‘Anthony’ will always remain brothers and support each other. It also reminded us of all the moments the two have shared a wonderful bond on screen.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to see some close-up photos of his waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Even the Pink actor confused his Madame Tussauds Delhi wax statue for the real deal. “This is a close up of the Madam Tussauds image in wax in Delhi … gosh I thought it was my photograph,” tweeted Amitabh Bachchan earlier today.

More from the world of Entertainment:

 

Rishi Kapoor, who is famous for sharing his humorous opinion on social media, took this moment and wrote on Twitter, “You cannot get any closer to the real Mr. Bachchan. Congratulations Madam Tussauds.”

The wax work figure is so perfect that anyone could have confused the statue for real Amitabh Bachchan had they only seen him in pictures. Check out a few of them.
Wow that’s exactly how Amitabh Bachchan smiles:

amitbh bachchan, amitabh bachchan wax work figure

Fans clicking selfie in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s statue.

fans-click-selfie-with-amitabh-bachchan-wax-work

Few fans couldn’t help but shower praises.

Can’t really blame the megastar for the confusion, can we?

 

The Delhi branch of Madame Tussaud’s is its 23rd in the world.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 13: Latest News