Rishi Kapoor finds Amar Akbar Anthony’s Telugu remake with Rajinikanth in it, asks ‘why copy?’

Manmohan Desai’s Amar Akbar Anthony, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor, is one of the iconic films of the Indian film industry. The film was such a big hit that it was remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam too, and starred the stalwarts of the respective industries like Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Krishna and so on. However, Rishi Kapoor has learned about the remakes of the film now and finds it super funny.

The actor, who played Akbar in the 1977 release, shared a video in which we can see Telugu actors Krishna, Rajinikanth and Chandramohan dancing to the title track of Amar Akbar Anthony’s Telugu version, which was titled, Ram Robert Rahim. He wrote, “This has to be shared. Hilarious! But wonder why such a copy? Enjoy!”

While for him the video is hilarious, for his fans it is a major throwback to the film. And we are sure, as the video starts playing they can recall the lyrics of the song with the visuals of Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor dancing to the tunes of Laxmikant Pyarelal’s music.

Thank you Moses.This has to be shared. Hilarious! But wonder why such a copy? Enjoy!http://t.co/S04ell6ixT — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 24, 2017

Rishi’s character in the remake was played by Chandra Mohan while Rajinikanth portrayed the character of Vinod Khanna. Amitabh Bachchan’s role of a Christian was played by legendary actor Krishna.

Watch Amar Akbar Anthony title track:

The Tamil remake was titled Shankar Salim Simon, which released in 1978 and the Malayalam remake released in 1982 with the title John Jaffer Janardhanan.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in Shakun Batra’s Kapoor and Son. Recently, he also released his biography – Khullam Khulla in which he shared his life stories and secrets of the industry.

