Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi to star in Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph’s debut Hindi film

Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, known for directing the super hit thriller Drishyam, starring Mohanlal, is making his Bollywood debut. The director will be making a horror thriller, which will star Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor in the lead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same, as he wrote, “Acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who has directed a number of top-grossing Malayalam films, including the Mohanlal starrer #Drishyam, will direct his first Hindi film… A crime thriller with elements of horror… Stars Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi.”

In another tweet, Taran shared, “The Rishi Kapoor – Emraan Hashmi starrer directed by Jeethu Joseph is not titled yet.. Will be presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and produced by Sunir Kheterpal… The film will be shot in a single schedule between May and July this year.”

The movie promises to be a ‘game-changing horror thriller’, and the film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Emraan Hashmi said about the movie, “I’m really excited about this one. The film will be a riveting, nail-biting treat for fans of the genre and with Jeethu at the helm of things , I’m confident the film will be a game changer”.

Announcing his Bollywood debut, Jeethu Joseph commented, “Directing a Hindi feature film has been on my mind for some time and I had been waiting for the right story. This crime mystery thriller with elements of horror has excited me tremendously and we have got perfect casting for the two protagonists in the film. I am looking forward to start the film at the earliest.”

The yet untitled flick will have elements of both the genres – horror and crime mystery. Emraan Hashmi is currently working on his personal project, Cheat India. The movie is being produced by the actor himself. Cheat India’s main plotline will revolve around the crimes committed in the Indian education system, and will be directed by Gulaab Gang director Soumik Sen.

Meanwhile, veteran star Rishi Kapoor’s next is with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is called 102 Not Out, and it tells the story of a father-son relationship. The film will release on May 4, 2018.

