Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets ‘love, love and more love’ from mommy Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor turns a year older today and mommy Neetu has a lot of blessings and love to shower on her darling daughter. Sharing a childhood photo of Riddhima with Rishi Kapoor and herself, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “HaPpY tOoTi kukssss🎈🎉this pic seems just the other day 🤗 Love love n more love ❤️ sooooper dooooper year ahead 😍🌺🌺🌺💗💓💕💕. (The LV bag seems empty just carrying for style I guess 😜😂).”

The caption of the family photo gave out the nickname of Riddhima and also revealed how the yesteryear diva took special care of her style statement in her younger days as well. An active social media user, Neetu has always expressed her love and pride for her children in her several posts. Not only Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor too feature in the Kabhie Kabhie actor’s social media posts. But above Riddhima and Ranbir, it is Riddhima’s daughter Samara who tops the priority list of her grandmom, Neetu.

A few years back we saw Samara making hand made cards for mommy Riddhima. We are waiting to see what the little girl did this year to make the day even more special for Riddhima.

Read what Riddhima’s husband Bharat wrote for her on her birthday:

Rishi and Neetu’s daughter Riddhima is happily married to a businessman Bharat Sahni. The Kapoor Khandaan was recently spotted having a great time together at a restaurant in Mumbai. Then Ranbir was in a playful mood as he pulled niece Samara’s cheeks and tickled her. In the same photo, Rishi and Neetu were all smiles to have their children and granddaughter around them.

