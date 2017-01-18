Rishi Kapoor’s book launch: Ranbir says he will not be a dad like me, see pics

Rishi Kapoor at the launch of his book Khullam Khulla with wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara and son-in-law Bharat Sahni. Rishi Kapoor at the launch of his book Khullam Khulla with wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara and son-in-law Bharat Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor believes in saying things as they are, whether it is on his Twitter account or his book, Khullam Khulla. The actor launched his biography with wife Neetu Kapoor in Delhi on Tuesday, just a day after Karan Johar’s memoirs An Unsuitable Boy was launched in Mumbai. The vibe of both books is the same — a no-holds-barred account of the life of a star. Rishi talks about the relationships with his father Raj Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor, his career, Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Neetu.

At the book launch, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima was there with her family but son Ranbir was absent. Talking about his Bollywood career, Rishi said it was not smooth sailing despite him being the son of Raj Kapoor. The 64-year-old actor said, “People say I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth. Yes, I agree but what’s my fault in it? I may have not slept on pavements or gone hungry and had a huge hit in ‘Bobby’, but the struggles I faced were of a different kind.”

The one reason his career hit a roadblock was Amitabh Bachchan. “My films flopped and I was at ground zero. I was as good as any of my contemporaries. Then, I had to fight the system. Remember, I came with a romantic film and the same year, there came a storm called Amitabh Bachchan as the angry young man in ‘Zanjeer’ and he changed the whole scenario. I was actually thrown into choppy waters and I had to keep my head above to survive. Nobody wanted to see a romantic film. I was struggling all my life after that. All of my 25 years I have always battled and faced these kinds of heroes.”

Talking about Raj Kapoor, he said, “For me, Raj Kapoor was not only a father. He was my guru, whatever I am today is because of him. When we were kids we knew that we were children of someone very important because wherever we went people looked at us as Raj Kapoor’s sons.” In the same vein, he discussed his son Ranbir, “I never argued with my father and it so happened that unfortunately, the same kind of relationship passed on with me and Ranbir. I really want that there should be love and respect between us.”

Saying there was a wall between him and Ranbir, he added, “I am not the type of guy, who will ask him (Ranbir) to share secrets of his girlfriends and all that. I am sorry. It’s my failure. I want there to be a wall between me and him where I can see him, but can’t feel him,” he added.

Rishi revealed that during Ranbir’s childhood, he was busy working, due to which Ranbir got closer to Neetu. “Probably he felt that he needs his father, but I’m sorry I just can’t. Ranbir feels that when he is going to have kids, he is not going to be like me. It’s a generation gap. I cannot be a friend to a son. You must accept me the way I am,” Rishi said.

