Rishi Kapoor reveals of buying his 1973 Best Actor award for Bobby and more in new book

Rishi Kapoor won Filmfare award for Best Supporting role in Kapoor and Sons. Rishi Kapoor won Filmfare award for Best Supporting role in Kapoor and Sons.

The starry night of Filmfare ended on a happy note. While the winners in some categories made us happy, some left us disappointed too. However, the Filmfare nominations this year was surprising, when it left several major names from its various categories, forcing us to doubt the credibility of the top honours. And amid the lingering debate, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor has revealed something shocking.

Rishi Kapoor, whose biography “Khullam Khulla” will release soon, mentioned during an interview with HT that he had bought the Best Actor award way back in 1973. The 62-year-old actor was referring to his film Bobby, when he was competing with Amitabh Bachchan, who was nominated for Zanjeer the same year.

Rishi said he felt extremely guilty after that episode, “It was a mistake, and I’m owning it up in the book. But that doesn’t mean after that I bought all my awards. I was so naive then… a 20-year-old brash bacha.”

My autobiography-Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! “Khullam Khulla”releases 15th January.This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it! pic.twitter.com/pUyUoto35g — Rishi Kapoor -“Book” (@chintskap) December 29, 2016

Interestingly, the new year has started on revelations made by Bollywood biggies in their biographies. Few days back Karan Johar’s book “The Unsuitable Boy” created enough ripples for the stuff it unveiled about the filmmaker’s life.

Talking about Rishi’s biography, whose title has been taken from the famous track of his film Khel Khel Mein, the actor has unapologetically spoken about his father Raj Kapoor’s various relationships with B-town beauties like Nargis and Vyjantimala. Rishi has also revealed about his own alleged affair with Dimple Kapadia. In fact, he also spoke about the cold war between him and Rajesh Khanna, who married Dimple right after the release of Bobby.

A warm personal moment with Ranbir. Meant a lot. Thank you to whosoever sent this! pic.twitter.com/Gcj8T7N2JR — Rishi Kapoor -“Book” (@chintskap) January 11, 2017

As an actor, Rishi believes it is not at all easy to work with him. In another interview with The Hindu, he said, “I’ve said it in my book that I’m difficult and not very easy to work with but the end result is very satisfying.”

In fact, his troublesome nature was also a part of Shakun Batra’s Kapoor & Sons, for which Rishi won the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Male Actor.

Also read | Filmfare awards 2017: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dangal emerge winners. Watch video, pics

Talking about being a troublemaker on the sets Kapoor & Sons, the actor continued “My only concern was when he (Shakun) used to film one scene from every angle — repeating emotions is very difficult. I had make-up done six hours before the shoot, so I was stuck in that, and doing the scene, again and again, tired me, and made me irritable. But today, I am winning awards for the film, so I am thankful to Shakun Batra.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

But more than his win, we are waiting for the biography to release which will uncover many more unknown stuff about the life of Rishi Kapoor and Bollywood.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd