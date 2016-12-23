Rishi Kapoor attacks Twitter user going for Kareena Kapoor’s baby, says ‘troll him to death’

Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena have not reacted to the Twitterati’s remarks on Taimur. Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena have not reacted to the Twitterati’s remarks on Taimur.

Twitterati’s remarks on the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, has taken a crass and disgusting turn. Trollers are saying things which are unacceptable and callous and hurts not just for the Kapoor or the Khan family but anyone reading them. Recently one such user wrote to Rishi Kapoor on Twitter, “Nobody is worrying. I hope the kid falls sick and dies soon.” This one is too terrible for words and Rishi was obviously infuriated.

Taking to Twitter, the actor replied, “Look at this cheap son of a f***n bitch. This a**hole should be trolled to death himself. B***ARD.” Rishi’s chagrin at the cruel words is understandable. The actor later removed his tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor asked people to mind their own business over the choice of Taimur’s name. He wrote, “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child, please? Mind your business, it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!”

Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

But insensitive tweets on the choice of the name refused to stop. Until now, both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena have not reacted to the matter and are busy cherishing their newborn.

Here is a series of tweets Rishi Kapoor exchanged with Twitterati.

You mind your bloody business. Tumhare beta ka naam toh naheen rakha na? Who are you to comment? http://t.co/Sr3SOl65cU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

You mind your fuckn business what my ancestors must be feeling. Apna kaam karo http://t.co/7SknPLTQ7q — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Yes that should be the spirit and endeavour. Thank you Ankur with your progressive thought http://t.co/MiRulYTes8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 22, 2016

👍http://t.co/uU9gZGtLUv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 22, 2016

Kareena and Saif broke the happy news of being blessed with a baby boy to their fans on Tuesday by releasing a statement. “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena,” the statement read.

