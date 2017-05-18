RIP Reema Lagoo: From a stubborn mother-in-law in Tu Tu Main Main to modern mom of Kal Ho Na Ho, her 10 iconic roles

Reema Lagoo died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 59. Reema Lagoo died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 59.

Reema Lagoo, an actor who was a quintessential Rajshri Productions mother, passed away early Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of the 59-year-old actor has left her fans and colleagues from the Indian film industry deeply saddened. In her more than a four-decade long career in the showbiz world, Reema played many iconic roles which if remembered today, bring a smile to one’s face. She became a household name with Tu Tu Mai Mai and with movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain she got herself counted in the list of Bollywood’s iconic moms.

Here is a list of some of some of the iconic role Reema essayed onscreen:

1. Tu Tu Main Main



Reema’s role in iconic 90s sitcom Tu Tu Mai Mai still is a benchmark in the Indian television industry. Despite being a saas-bahu saga, many would not mind watching it even today, courtesy a very boisterous mother-in-law Reema Lagoo. Unlike today’s TV saas Reema Lagoo aka Devaki Verma in Naamkaran, she didn’t plot against her daughter-in-law Supriya Pilgaonkar. Instead, she represented the love-hate relationship of two ladies of a middle-class family in a simple yet hilarious manner.

2. Shriman Shrimati



“Pyare Shriman Jiii Pyari Shrimati Ji,” a jingle which if played today will make all the 90s kids nostalgic. Reema Lagoo aka Koki and her husband Keshav whom she lovingly addressed as Keku made for your regular couple with a serving of comedy. Adding to the fun was Rakesh Bedi aka Dilruba who was fond of Koki and made several attempts at impressing her.

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun



As she appeared in many Rajshri Productions movies, Reema Lagoo emerged as the most loved onscreen mother. In the Salman khan-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun, she was a mother of two daughters — Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit. We loved her as she enacted the iconic Mughal-E-Azam scene in the movie and felt shy while singing a beautiful rendition in that Benarasi saree and the big bindi.

4.Hum Saath Saath Hain



Reema Lagoo was the ‘Maiya Yashoda’ of Mohnish Bahl in this classic movie which talked about family values. In 1999, she played a woman who fought with her entire family to ensure a secure future for her real sons Prem (Salman Khan) and Vinod (Saif Ali Khan). Her character transformed from a doting mother to a selfish mother who wanted the good stuff for her sons and not her stepson.

5. Kal Ho Na Ho



Not only a mother, Reema Lagoo was a friend and a guide to Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). Despite knowing about her son’s fatal disease, Reema beautifully essayed the role of a mother who doesn’t want her child to lose heart seeing her crying. Reema portrayed the character with much poise and elegance.

6. Vaastav



In this Sanjay Dutt-starrer, Reema Lagoo garnered a lot of appreciation as she transformed from a loving mother and a wife to someone who kills her own son (Sanjay Dutt) who is a gangster.

7. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak



Reema Lagoo got into the shoes of a mother quite early in her career as she played Juhi Chawla’s mother in the film.

8. Maine Pyar Kiya



The way Reema Lagoo goes against her husband and supports her son (Salman Khan) to marry the girl of her choice is praiseworthy. With much ease, she steps into the role of a mother who understands her son and supports him in one of the biggest decisions of his life.

9. Naamkarann



Reema Lagoo returned to the television after a long gap with Mahesh Bhatt’s Naamkarann. In the show, she portrayed the character of Dayawanti Mehta, a strong woman who wants things in her house to work her way. For her, it was a complex and a multi-layered role.

