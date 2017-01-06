Latest News

RIP Om Puri: Shocked Bollywood reacts to veteran actor’s death

RIP Om Puri: Tributes for Om Puri started flowing immediately after the news of demise broke.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2017 11:19 am
Om Puri, Om Puri dead, Om Puri death news, Om Puri death reaction, Om Puri dead tweets, Om Puri dead sad news Om Puri’s death left his fans and friends in Bollywood shocked.

Veteran actor Om Puri’s death left his fans and friends in Bollywood shocked. The actor passed away early on Friday morning after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor was 66.

An actor par excellence who has worked in Indian films across various languages, Pakistani, Hollywood and British films, Om Puri’s death left his friends and colleagues shocked. Tributes for the actor started flowing immediately after the news of demise broke. Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Boman Irani were the first few to take to Twitter.

Shabana Azmi shared details of his funeral. “OM Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital.Will be taken to Trishul around 3pm Funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6pm,” she wrote on Twitter.

