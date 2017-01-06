RIP Om Puri: Shocked Bollywood reacts to veteran actor’s death

Om Puri’s death left his fans and friends in Bollywood shocked. Om Puri’s death left his fans and friends in Bollywood shocked.

Veteran actor Om Puri’s death left his fans and friends in Bollywood shocked. The actor passed away early on Friday morning after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor was 66.

An actor par excellence who has worked in Indian films across various languages, Pakistani, Hollywood and British films, Om Puri’s death left his friends and colleagues shocked. Tributes for the actor started flowing immediately after the news of demise broke. Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Boman Irani were the first few to take to Twitter.

Also read | Om Puri passes away after a massive heart attack

WATCH VIDEO | Veteran Actor Om Puri Passes Away At 66

RIP Om Puri: Check all tweets as Bollywood reacts to Om Puri’s death

वो आवाज़.. वो सहज मुस्कान.. वो भला सा सुंदर इंसान..कुछ जल्दी ही चला गया! बड़े भैया ओम पुरी.. याद तो बहुत आओगे आप!! ईश्वर शांति दें! जय हो!! — Prakash Jha (@prakashjha27) January 6, 2017

An actor, a teacher, a friend & a great soul #OmPuri ji. Filled with passion for his craft & innocence in his heart. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/I1JgBCvs2q — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 6, 2017

Worked w/ Om on an unreleased film. Funny, generous, warm & pitch perfect when the camera rolled. World cinema will miss him. #RIP #OmPuri — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) January 6, 2017

Om-ji, there will never be anyone like you again… as an actor or as a person. Will miss you tremendously. Sad sad day. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 6, 2017

So saddened and shocked to hear of Om Puri jis passing! A houseful of talent.. versatile and so many great films he’s left behind! #rip — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) January 6, 2017

It’s such a sad day .. so much talent , humour, generosity and such compassion.. You will be missed much #OmPuri Abba — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 6, 2017

Rip Omji, you shall be terribly missed. You leave behind a legacy of cinema that will be revered for generations ahead …🕉🙏🏼 http://t.co/oMaRWVircP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 6, 2017

We lost a legend today. Your contribution to Indian cinema won’t be forgotten #OmPuri — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) January 6, 2017

RIP Om Puri.

We have lost one of our finest.

A talent, A Voice, A Spirit.

Will miss you Puri Saab. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 6, 2017

Great actor great human emotional man … om Puri Jee 🙏RIP — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 6, 2017

Artists never die. RIP Om Puri. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 6, 2017

Shocked and saddened to hear this terrible news. We have lost a wonderful actor and person. RIP Om Puri you will be greatly missed — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 6, 2017

Shocked to know that the immensely talented actor #OmPuri passed away. Big loss to our film industry. RIP 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 6, 2017

See in pics | Om Puri Passes Away At 66: A Tribute To The Veteran actor

Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

RIP Om puri .. interactions with you were always full of life.. you were one of the finest artist we are proud of.. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 6, 2017

The day starts with the sad news that #OmPuri is no longer with us. Indian Cinema will forever cherish and celebrate your work. #RIP pic.twitter.com/iqeyyWnHHP — Onir (@IamOnir) January 6, 2017

Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss pic.twitter.com/REq9vDrtkk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 6, 2017

RIP Om sir 😞😞 1 of d most versatile & brilliant actor ever. I’m fortunate tht I cld spend some w’ful time wid him talking abt acting & life. — Raj Kummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 6, 2017

Shabana Azmi shared details of his funeral. “OM Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital.Will be taken to Trishul around 3pm Funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6pm,” she wrote on Twitter.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd