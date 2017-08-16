Richa Chadha: With Pahlaj Nihalani gone, hope films will evolve

Richa Chadha hailed the central government’s decision of appointing Prasoon Joshi as the new chairman of CBFC. Richa Chadha hailed the central government’s decision of appointing Prasoon Joshi as the new chairman of CBFC.

Known to speak her mind, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has joined the league of actors, who have hailed the central government’s decision of appointing Prasoon Joshi as the new chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Talking exclusively to ANI, Richa, who was in the national capital to launch the teaser of her upcoming film Jia Aur Jia, said that there was a lot of dissatisfaction with the Pahlaj Nihalani-led CBFC and hoped that films will now evolve and stay liberal. “I hope they change the rules not just the members. There was lot of dissatisfaction with the previous person (Nihalani).”

“So, I feel this is the right step taken in the right direction. I hope films evolve now and stay liberal because there is no point in censoring it,” she said. A host of B-Town celebrities including filmmaker Shyam Benegal, Shoojit Sircar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Rahul Dholakia have welcomed the new CBFC chief and reckon that a filmmaker’s freedom of expression will now be protected. For the unversed, Nihalani was sacked as the CBFC chief on August 11.

A number of Bollywood celebrities including Shyam Benegal, Shoojit Sircar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Rahul Dholakia have welcomed the new CBFC chief on social media and their media interactions.

Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked as the CBFC chief on August 11 and Prasoon Joshi has been chosen to replace him.

