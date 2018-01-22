Steven Spielberg gives democracy a shot in the arm with The Post: Richa Chadha

Steven Spielberg’s The Post is performing well in India as well. Steven Spielberg’s The Post is performing well in India as well.

Richa Chadha loved watching Steven Spielberg’s The Post and says the filmmaker has chosen the right time to give democracy a shot in the arm with the movie.

“The Post’ is not only a fantastic film, it has health benefits! If you’re suffering from feet of clay or absence of spine or if you say your hands are tied, it could put your heart in the right place. Pertinent that Spielberg chooses this time to give democracy a shot in the arm,” Richa tweeted on Sunday night.

The Post a political thriller, stars Meryl Streep as the publisher of The Washington Post Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as it’s editor Ben Bradlee, with Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Carrie Coon, and Matthew Rhys.

Set in the early 1970s, the movie depicts the story of journalists from The Washington Post and their attempts to publish the Pentagon Papers, classified documents regarding undisclosed information about the 30-year involvement of the United States government in the Vietnam War.

Richa Chadha is basking in the success of her latest release Fukrey Returns. Now, she is prepping up for DaasDev, a romantic thriller, which is scheduled for a release on February 16.

Starring Richa as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni and Rahul Bhat as Dev, the film is a modern flip of the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel Devdas, and is set in the modern time of hinterland India against the backdrop of politics.

