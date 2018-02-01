Richa Chadha: Barrier created by film image changes on social media

Richa Chadha was last seen in Fukrey Returns. Richa Chadha was last seen in Fukrey Returns.

Actor Richa Chadha, who features in Shibani Kashyap’s latest single “Wanna Be Free” — about encouraging people to break free from the shackles of social media — says the medium is a blessing if used responsibly. On the song’s message, Richa said here on Wednesday: “You don’t have to save yourself from social media. You just have to keep the usage in check. Social media is actually a blessing in most cases if you use it responsibly.”

Asked how has it helped her to connect with her audience, Richa said: “In my case, people used to think that I am a certain kind of person because I do a certain kind of movies. So, that barrier created by the film image changes when people see you in your space on social media.”

“Wanna be Free”, released by Zee Music Company, has been produced by Rajiv Roda and Shibani. The video featuring Richa is directed by Lloyd Baptisa. Richa said trolls don’t bother her. “They are not worth talking about. I don’t pay attention to them, and they are insignificant to me.”

Watch | Wanna Be Free Music Video

She is also not much attached to her phone or to social media as she feels people must have some time to themselves. “I think it is important to keep some alone time. As artistes, ideas will only come to our mind when we are silent. So when I go out somewhere, I keep my phone off and if I’m in a different time zone, I just tell people I am sleeping. When I am reading or writing something, I disconnect for a while. I like to stay silent before working in a new role.”

Check out some pictures from “Wanna Be Free” song launch

Richa was last seen on-screen in Fukrey Returns. Her future projects include Daas Dev, Love Sonia, Cabaret and Ghoomketu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App