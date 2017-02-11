Richa Chadha: People just assume that I will not do commercial films

Richa Chadha has made a place for herself in the industry with her works in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan. Richa Chadha has made a place for herself in the industry with her works in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan.

Masaan fame, Richa Chadha has carved a place in the industry by doing movies like Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela and Fukrey among others. She told PTI, “I started doing off beat films so people think I don’t want to do commercial films at all. They do not understand that I enjoy all kind of films. People just presume I will not do it (commercial films). People have also asked me if I will be ok with a song in the film and it’s ridiculous. That’s the thinking of people in the film industry.”

Richa will be seen next in Fukrey 2 starring Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat; and an Indo-American movie titled Love Sonia.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Romedy Now, an entertainment channel, has launched a unique concept #FurrentinesDay to celebrate Valentine’s with animals, pets and abandoned stray friends. Richa was present at the event which happened yesterday along with Zareen Khan, Maria Goretti and wrestler Sangram Singh.

Also read | Fukrey 2 shoot begins in Delhi

Check out more of Richa and Zareen with their furry mates!

Zareen Khan looked cozy with her grey kitty…

Richa is happy to be associated with #FurrentinesDay. “It’s a great initiative and is responsible for spreading awareness about animal welfare because channels like these can reach a wider target audience,” she said added, “I feel everyone deserves love on Valentines – humans and animals alike,” she added.