Richa Chadha on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s sentence: He is trapped in politics

Reacting to Pakistan military court’s decision awarding death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, actress Richa Chadha today said it is the person and his family, who are the “biggest casualty” in such circumstances. “A person gets trapped in the politics between two governments. In such times, it’s that person and his family who are the biggest casualty,” Richa told reporters here in a response to a question on Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The actress, who had played the role of Sarabjit’s wife in the biopic “Sarbjit”, was speaking on the sidelines of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Voting Weekend press meet here. Sarbjit was based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian, who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 and who consequently spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying. While in prison at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore in April 2013, he was attacked by fellow inmates and died six days later at the Jinnah Hospital.

A Pakistan military court recently awarded death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav after he was convicted of “espionage and sabotage activities”. Meanwhile, on the allegations of molestation against Queen director Vikas Bahl, Richa said action should be taken based on the probe.

“I am aware that there are no allegations against Phantom Films, but against Vikas Bahl. I have done a movie for Phantom Films. I am sure the other three partners will follow the due course. And the investigation will be carried out and action will be taken in a legal way,” she said. Earlier this month, a woman employee of Phantom Films – co-owned by Vikas Bahl – had accused him of molestation. Bahl has denied the charges against him.

IIFA Voting Weekend, being held in Mumbai from April 14 to 16, will see members of the Indian film industry showing their support to IIFA as they come forward to vote for their peers. The 18th edition will be hosted in New York this July at the MetLife Stadium.

