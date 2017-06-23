Richa Chadha on her character’s resemblance with Preity Zinta: I don’t think she will have a problem with Inside Edge

Inside Edge has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Richa Chadha’s character in Inside Edge seems to have a strong resemblance to actor and IPL team owner Preity Zinta. Inside Edge has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Richa Chadha’s character in Inside Edge seems to have a strong resemblance to actor and IPL team owner Preity Zinta.

Richa Chadha’s character in Inside Edge seems to have a strong resemblance to actor and IPL team owner Preity Zinta but the actor says the similarity is incidental. Richa says her role is completely fictional in the cricket-themed show which has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

“I don’t think Preity Zinta will have a problem with the show. It is a fictional character. Preity has worked with Farhan in a very important film which is Dil Chahta Hai. They go back a long time. I think we should all wait till the show begins, then we will know about the response,” Richa told PTI. Sidhwani had earlier clarified that none of the characters in Inside Edge is based on any person in real life, especially Richa’s. The 30-year-old actor is doing a web-series for the first time and she says rather than being uncertain about the new entertainment medium, she was very up-beat about it.

“I have always believed in doing game-changing work. In my career, I have always experimented, be it Oye Lucky Lukcy Oye or Gangs of Wasseypur. I believe in taking up new challenges in terms of my career and this is a step towards that.” The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. “The taste of the audience is changing and people are hooked to English shows. But people in India also want to see Indian content on that platform. I am glad that the filmmakers are taking this platform seriously.”

Best known for her performance in gritty dramas and hard-hitting, rustic portrayals in cinema, Richa says it was a welcome change to finally get to play a glamorous role. “When I read the script, I really liked it. They approached me and I immediately said yes. This is a very glamorous character which people have not seen me do on screen. It was fun to wear normal clothes for a change and not synthetic salwar-suit or cotton saree.”

Proud to present the trailer for the 1st @AmazonVideoIN original show out of India… #InsideEdge #10July http://t.co/KM0hpboa0W — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 16, 2017

Inside Edge follows the ups and down of a cricket team and is a tale of greed, ambition, corruption, passion, courage and love. Richa says she is a cricket lover in real life. “I’m a big cricket fan and was disappointed when India lost the Champions trophy. But I was not disappointed to that extent that I would go out and break stuff,” she says about reports of people damaging public property after Indian cricket team’s loss against Pakistan in the finals of the tournament.

