Richa Chadha on dating Ali Fazal: We aren’t the Obamas

Richa Chadha explains why she didn’t feel the need to publicly announce her relationship with Ali Fazal. Richa Chadha explains why she didn’t feel the need to publicly announce her relationship with Ali Fazal.

Actress Richa Chadha, who had accompanied her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal to the premiere of Victoria & Abdul at the 74th Venice International Film Festival, says that they never felt the need to make their relationship public as they are just two humble actors and not the Obamas.

Richa, who was present for Tod’s store launch on Thursday here, was asked about her trip to Venice and her public appearance with Ali, who plays a pivotal role in Victoria & Abdul with the Hollywood legend Judi Dench.

“People are writing shit on my social media accounts like love jihad and all that non-sense, so I find it really humorous. We are not Barack Obama (former US President) or Michelle Obama to make our relationship public. We are just two humble actors. So, I don’t think anyone cares about it. But the fact that I took a trip to Venice to be with him… I think that says something,” Richa said.

Earlier this week, Ali told a leading daily that it’s their friendship which grew over time. Talking about her upcoming movie Fukrey 2, Richa said: “In Fukrey, I am paired with Chu Cha (Varun Sharma), so I cannot leave him. My first love is Chu Cha and for that, I feel sorry for Ali but I have to be with Chu Cha. The teaser of the film has already come, so of course, the trailer will also come closer to (film’s) release.”

“The film is releasing on December 8.”Ali and Richa co-starred for the first time in the 2013 film Fukrey, and they are said to have been dating since over a year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd