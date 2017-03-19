Richa Chadha: Not disappointed with Cabaret delay

Produced by Pooja Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar, the film has been directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi. Produced by Pooja Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar, the film has been directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi.

Actress Richa Chadha, known for choosing unconventional roles, says she is not disappointed that the release date of Cabaret is getting delayed. She says the “higher intelligence” is looking into the matter. “I am not disappointed because I am sure there is a higher intelligence that is taking care of that. They will figure out what they need to do and will release the film soon,” Richa told IANS when asked if she was upset with the delay.

Produced by Pooja Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar, the film has been directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi. The film also marks the debut of cricketer S. Sreesanth. Last year, Pooja had addressed the news of the delay with a Twitter post, clarifying that “copyright has been violated on the film and we are fixing that”.

Meanwhile, Richa says she is busy with a couple of other things. “I just finished ‘Fukrey 2’ last week. Now within a few months, I have a project called ‘Power Play’ releasing, which is with Excel Entertainment and Amazon. In the middle of it, I have a couple of international projects. So, I have been very busy,” said the actress on the sidelines of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2017.

The actress walked for designer Rohit Kamra, who was part of the Next show along with six other designers on the fourth day of the fashion gala at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium here. Alberto Torresi designed an exclusive range of footwear for Kamra’s show along with designer Pawan Sachdeva, who was also a part of the show. Richa showed her bold side in a Maharani Gayatri Devi-inspired look. She wore a pair of Jodhpur pants and sleeveless jacket with the deep neckline.

Asked if the outfit reflected her personal style statement, Richa said: “Well, Kamra is a menswear designer but he called me to walk for him. The outfit was quite cool and androgynous and I love the androgynous clothing trend in general. It is kind of feminine but channelises masculine energy as well. I loved walking on the runway.

“My personal style statement is comfortable, fun and interesting. I don’t follow trends blindly.” So does that mean she doesn’t care about fashion police too? “I do choose my clothes carefully. That’s because I like to wear what I like to wear. I don’t care about fashion police,” she said.

