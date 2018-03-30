Richa Chadha: It is a good thing Bollywood actresses are speaking up

Richa Chadha hopes for better parts for women in Bollywood films Richa Chadha hopes for better parts for women in Bollywood films

Actress Richa Chadha says a true feminism wave will arrive in Bollywood when better roles will be written for women. “Actresses are speaking up, which is a good thing because actresses are speaking up more than actors. But I don’t know whether there is a feminism wave in Bollywood (or not),” Richa told IANS.

“It will truly be amazing if better parts are written for women and better films are made with women and those films make money at the box office. Then we can truly say that it has arrived,” she added.

Richa has established a permanent place in Bollywood through non-conventional roles from portraying a hot-headed don in Fukrey to a small-town girl fighting taboos around sex in Masaan.

In fact, Richa is proud of her role as Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey franchise. The second part of the franchise Fukrey Returns, which will premiere on the Indian small screen on Sunday on Zee Cinema, was also a hit.

“The role helped me connect to a wider commercial audience. It was a good decision to do it. It is not an easy or a stereotypical character to play.

“It was the character a lot of people may or may not do especially in Bollywood because it is very risky…Taking the role was a calculated risk. I am happy,” she said.

Richa is hoping for the third part of the Fukrey franchise. “Third movie will happen, but director only knows when and what will the story,” she said.

