Richa Chadha down with swine flu, see photo

After Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, now it is actor Richa Chadha who is down with swine flu. The Inside Edge actor, who was seen promoting her upcoming film Fukrey Returns last night, was looking a tad low and she also didn’t interact with a lot of people there. When we reached out to Richa, she said, “Yes. I am better now. Had to go to the Fukrey event as well last night. Feeling weak, but better now.”

Richa Chadha apparently was diagnosed with swine flu after she returned from her trip to USA. At the Fukrey Returns trailer preview, the 30-year-old actor, who wore a mask at the event, said she fell sick almost immediately upon her return from the US, and she was diagnosed with H1N1 last week.

The actor also took to Instagram and posted a picture of her wearing a mask. The caption to this picture reads, “I wasn’t taking a break, so Good gave me one. Hehe. #MeTime?”

Richa Chadha has a busy schedule with Fukrey Returns and season two of Inside Edge. Fukrey Returns stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal alongside her. It is a sequel to Mrigdeep Singh Lamba’s 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey. The first installment ended with Chadha’s character landing behind bars. The sequel will see her character Bholi Punjaban returning to seek revenge.

Richa is also all set to reveal a brand new side of her personality as she makes her television debut with Queens of Comedy. Take a small break, Richa! Get well soon.

