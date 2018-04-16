Richa Chadha: Fresh portrayal of women in Daas Dev attracted me

Richa Chadha says her character in the film Daas Dev is manipulative and loves power as much as the title character Dev. Richa Chadha says her character in the film Daas Dev is manipulative and loves power as much as the title character Dev.

Richa Chadha, who plays Paro in veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s directorial Daas Dev, says it was the film’s fresh portrayal of women that made her take up the movie. “What attracted me most to ‘Daas Dev’ was the fresh portrayal of women in Sudhir’s adaptation. I love the fact especially about Paro that she doesn’t wait for her love. She, in fact, locks horns with him and takes him on in politics to seek revenge,” Richa said in a statement.

The actor says her character in the film is manipulative and loves power as much as the title character Dev.

Sudhir Mishra says he does not want people to misunderstand his forthcoming film Daas Dev as a political drama. Presented by Storm Pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision Production, the film follows a path contrary to the plot of the classic novel Devdas and is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh.

Daas Dev has been described as a film about power, love, and addiction. It also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vipin Sharma.

“After this, I am moving on to write my next film. I am working on the sequel of ‘Hazron Khawish Aisi’ and a web series,” the director said recently.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd