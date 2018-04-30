Richa Chadha on Ali Fazal: We are just two normal people in a relationship

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shot for their respective films Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Milan Talkies in Lucknow recently. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shot for their respective films Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Milan Talkies in Lucknow recently.

Rumours about Fukrey Returns co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been doing the rounds ever since Richa accompanied Ali to the premiere of his film Victoria & Abdul at the 74th Venice International Film Festival. While their clicks from the red carpet sparked speculation, they refrained from saying much about their relationship.

On the sets of her upcoming film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Richa opened up about being in a relationship when you are a star. “It’s like you being in a relationship, but it is slightly more public. I don’t enjoy it (public attention) or dislike. I’m like ‘whatever’. But we are not disguising anything. We are just two normal people in a relationship. We are just being ourselves,” she told indianexpress.com.

Until recently, both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were shooting in Lucknow for their respective films. While Richa recently wrapped up the Anubhav Sinha film in the historic city, Ali was shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies in his hometown.

Richa and Ali have teamed up for Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The successful franchise also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. However, news about them dating only popped up during the promotions of the sequel. Both Richa and Ali’s Instagram handles are full of pictures and videos together. From promoting each other’s films to goofing around and even wishing each other on Valentine’s Day, they’ve done it all.

While Ali Fazal has Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi in his kitty, Richa Chadha’s movie Daas Dev released last weekend. Her film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions, Sneha Rajani and Anubhav Sinha. It also stars Divya Dutta, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Pavan Malhotra, Vinay Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, Prateik Babar and Shriya Pilgoankar among others. The political satire will release later this year.

