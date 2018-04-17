Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Daas Dev postponed to April 27

The Sudhir Mishra directorial Daas Dev will now be hitting screens on April 27, 2018. The Sudhir Mishra directorial Daas Dev will now be hitting screens on April 27, 2018.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 20 and by postponing its release date, it has avoided a clash with films like Omerta, Beyond the Clouds, Nanu Ki Jaanu and High Jack.

The makers released a statement expressing how they required a cleaner window to reach out to the audience. Keeping this in mind, the producers and the distribution team took a strategic call to push the film’s release by a week to April 27, 2018.

Producer Sanjeev Kumar said, “I trust my release partners and believe they are doing a fabulous job at the back-end. We have a clutter-free date now and every producer makes a film with the anticipation of a dream run, so have I. It really takes a lot of guts to take a hard stance which both Storm Pictures and Shirngar films have displayed.”

With its interesting take on the popular Devdas story, Daas Dev has made it to the checklist of a number of movie goers. The film stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles. Raid actor Saurabh Shukhla will also be seen in one of the supporting roles alongside Vipin Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Deep Raj Rana, Anil Sharma and Sohaila Kapoor. The film also boasts of special appearances by Anurag Kashyap and Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Singh.

Talking about the project, Sudhir Mishra had earlier shared, “I think it’s my right to use any work, everything is my heritage, so I can play with it as long as I admit it. I admit that I took Devdas, I took the three characters Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, (William) Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to, what could I do?

“Ultimately it became a film about power as it gets into the way of love. It became a reverse journey because if Devdas is a journey from a noble person to a ‘das,’ this is a journey from ‘das,’ a person who is a slave to his addictions and the dynastic ambitions of his family, to Dev.”

Daas Dev will now face Marvel’s mega-crossover treat Avengers: Infinity War at the theatres.

