Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame Rhea Chakraborty is turning the heat with her latest pics

Rhea Chakraborty, that cute looking actor is gone for image makeover. Her latest set of pictures on her Instagram handle are a proof that the girl-next-door has turned glamorous and sexy to the core. Her latest photoshoot are surely grabbing eyeballs, and even leaving jaws dropping.

Rhea who started her career as a video jockey on MTV made her film career debut in the year 2012, with a Telugu film. But in Bollywood, she was first seen in Mere Dad Ki Maruti as Jasleen. Her next was Rohan Sippy’s film Sonali Cable. But, for now, before this young diva is seen in her upcoming, Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend, Rhea has given us a sneak-peek into her latest photoshoot. Looks like she has decided to turn sexy with each passing day.

Rhea, has been active on Instagram and has keep her fans posted with her utterly hot pics for past few days, sharing one click almost everyday. And we are just in awe with her beauty. Rhea has surely taken the social media by storm.

The actor who has posted her beach selfies in the past, shared the first pic, about a week back with the caption, “#cutenomore #bringingsexyback #rheality Super excited to share thIs ! Worked with these amazing people , what a fun shoot it was . Cheers to these sweethearts Photography- @gauravsawn makeup- @shaanmu hair – @amitthakur26 styled by – @theanisha.”

Rhea Chakraborty has decided to give up her cute avatar and turned all sexy. See her latest pictures here:

Rhea Chakraborty looked drop dead gorgeous in her latest photoshoot, and she surely make men go weak in knees. See a few of her old posts too:

Rhea Chakraborty’s first Telugu film was titled Tuneega Tuneega, where she played a character named Nidhi. Other than Half Girlfriend, Rhea will also be seen alongside Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh in a comedy film titled Bank Chor. The movie will be helmed under the Yash Raj banner.

