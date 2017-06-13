Rhea Chakraborty is floored by Shah Rukh Khan’s chivalry, this is what happened

Rhea Chakraborty met Shah Rukh Khan and her experience sums up the reaction of any fan. Rhea Chakraborty met Shah Rukh Khan and her experience sums up the reaction of any fan.

Rhea Chakraborty, who shined in a small but significant role in Half Girlfriend, recently shared her experience of meeting and interacting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Her experience pretty much sums up the reaction of any fan on meeting their favourite superstar. Rhea who has worked in a couple of movies is star-struck with SRK.

Rhea in an interview given to NDTV said that she met the star at a couple of parties and was amazed by how chivalrous he is. “I met SRK after becoming an actor at a couple of film parties. That experience made me fall in love even more than I already was. When he enters a room, the conversations stop. Even though there are 100 people in the room, people stop talking and stammer because they are just looking at him, and that happens. He has this magnetism to his personality,” Rhea said.

“He is so kind to women. He will always come and ask, are you okay? Are you fine? Do you want something? And he is our biggest superstar,” Rhea added.

Rhea will next be seen in Bank Chor starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi. The film has got U/A certificate from CBFC. Both Riteish and Vivek are happy with censor board’s decision. “Throughout the making of the film, we kept family audiences in mind and we are so glad that the film has got a rating that will attract all kinds of people to the theatres on June 16, “Riteish told IANS.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd