Revealed: Suniel Shetty’s role in Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman

Suniel Shetty will be seen playing the role of a commando in A Gentleman.

Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman is set to release this Friday. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty. So far, Shetty’s role has been kept under wraps but with just a couple days left before the release of the film, the makers have revealed a bit about Suniel’s role.

The role of Suniel Shetty emerged as a surprise factor in the trailer. The trailer gave us glimpses of the actor, piquing our interest to know more about his character.

A Gentleman co-director Raj Nidimoru recently opened up about Suneil Shetty’s inclusion in the film. Raj said, “We really wanted him and I really liked his role. He hadn’t done a film for quite a while. He was really excited when he read the script and said this is the kind of script that he would like to be a part of. He is a colonel, but not an active one and he is hunting Rishi.”

Explaining further, co-director Krishna D.K added, “He is like a godfather to Rishi’s character.”

Talking about his experience of working with Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra said, “He’s one of the nicest guys to work with in the industry. He is really fit for his age.”

Director Krishna D.K. also added, “And he brings presence to the screen. You don’t have to do too much to set up the character. You just start showing him and he automatically starts coming with a little bit of presence and the moment you see Colonel he says ‘yeah’, that’s so real. And I said he’s the godfather and he said, ‘yeah’ you don’t have to sell it.”

The songs that have been released so far such as “Disco Disco”, “Baat Ban Jaye” and “Chandralekha” have been ruling the charts as well as the hearts of the audience with the appealing chemistry between the two actors. The latest song “Bandook Meri Laila” has also got everyone’s heart racing with the oozing oomph factor.

