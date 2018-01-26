Republic Day 2018: Irrfan urges freedom for artists, Amitabh watches parade in Delhi and Ajay Devgn salutes armed forces

Republic Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra wish fans to celebrate the occasion. Republic Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra wish fans to celebrate the occasion.

As the country gets drenched in the colours of patriotism on the 69th Republic Day, the film fraternity of India wished their fans and followers a Happy Republic Day on their social media handles. The day is celebrated to commemorate the date when the Constitution of India finally came into effect on January 26, 1950. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Kamal Haasan, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher to Ajay Devgn among others got patriotic as they wrote Republic Day wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan wished his many followers by sharing a poem written by his late father Harivanshrai Bachchan. The actor is in the capital to witness the Republic Day parade live. He tweeted, “Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade! JAI HIND !!🇮🇳🇮🇳.” Every year a grand parade is organised at Rajpath in New Delhi to pay tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage and the unity in its diversity.

T 2594 – Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DH7WbbzJH1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018

T 2594 – Jai Hind !

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P9bvN96QAD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018

T 2594 – गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !! इस पावन अवसर पर शुभारंभ पूज्य बाबूजी – डॉ. हरिवंशराय बच्चन जी (cont) http://t.co/UQXoA2TyuE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018

To observe the occasion, Ajay Devgn saluted the armed forces of the country as he tweeted, “Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay.” Anushka Sharma, who is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero, wrote, “United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳.”

Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2018

United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2018

Actor Irrfan Khan emphasised on letting ‘artists create what they desire’ as he tweeted,”Let art speak freely, Let effort be uninhibited Let artists create what they desire, Let swadeshi work be celebrated

Let skill be rewarded by letting it thrive, Let this happen without funda’mental’ fear, For at the end, they are fundamentally our rights Happy #RepublicDay.”

Read what others wrote while wishing Republic Day to their fans:

India is a treasure trove of diversity… let’s cherish her… appreciate her and vow to work towards a better and brighter future for India. #HappyRepublicDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/o2VQkUgwVg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2018

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY TO ALL THE FELLOW COUNTRYMEN. pic.twitter.com/DKG3CWaqpw — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 26, 2018

Happy Republic Day everyone! I ❤️ my India! 🇮🇳 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2018

Happy republic day. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 25, 2018

हम सबको गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। जय हिंद। Happy Republic Day to ALL of us. Jai Hind.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KJpPVQr3eF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 26, 2018

Happy Republic Day!

