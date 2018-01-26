Latest News
  • Republic Day 2018: Irrfan urges freedom for artists, Amitabh watches parade in Delhi and Ajay Devgn salutes armed forces

Republic Day 2018: Irrfan urges freedom for artists, Amitabh watches parade in Delhi and Ajay Devgn salutes armed forces

From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Kamal Haasan, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher to Ajay Devgn among others got patriotic as they wrote Republic Day wishes.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 26, 2018 12:58 pm
amitabh bachchan priyanka chopra ranveer singh wish republic day Republic Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra wish fans to celebrate the occasion. 
Related News

As the country gets drenched in the colours of patriotism on the 69th Republic Day, the film fraternity of India wished their fans and followers a Happy Republic Day on their social media handles. The day is celebrated to commemorate the date when the Constitution of India finally came into effect on January 26, 1950. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Kamal Haasan, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher to Ajay Devgn among others got patriotic as they wrote Republic Day wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan wished his many followers by sharing a poem written by his late father Harivanshrai Bachchan. The actor is in the capital to witness the Republic Day parade live. He tweeted, “Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade! JAI HIND !!🇮🇳🇮🇳.” Every year a grand parade is organised at Rajpath in New Delhi to pay tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage and the unity in its diversity.

To observe the occasion, Ajay Devgn saluted the armed forces of the country as he tweeted, “Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay.” Anushka Sharma, who is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero, wrote, “United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳.”

Actor Irrfan Khan emphasised on letting ‘artists create what they desire’ as he tweeted,”Let art speak freely, Let effort be uninhibited Let artists create what they desire, Let swadeshi work be celebrated
Let skill be rewarded by letting it thrive, Let this happen without funda’mental’ fear, For at the end, they are fundamentally our rights Happy #RepublicDay.”

Read what others wrote while wishing Republic Day to their fans:

Happy Republic Day!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 26: Latest News