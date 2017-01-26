Republic Day 2017: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan wish fans on 68th Republic Day. Watch video, pics

Republic Day 2017: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and many others shared their best wishes for fans on social media. Republic Day 2017: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and many others shared their best wishes for fans on social media.

As India celebrates its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, Bollywood celebs also took to social media to wish people on this special day. While the megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter handle seems to be coloured with Republic Day wishes and posts, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and many others shared their best wishes for fans on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan posted, “T 2514 – Happy Republic Day .. greetings to all .. JAI HIND !! January 26 th”. Dangal star Aamir Khan too shared his wishes on the very occasion. He tweeted, “Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day! Love. a.”

Watch | People Gather At India Gate & Rajpath To Witness 68th Republic Day Parade

Also, Badrinath Ki Dulhania star Varun Dhawan shared his wish in his own style. He shared a picture of him busy with a workout, and wrote, “Midnight training. #badrinthkidulhania. Republic day workout.”

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Let us remember the golden heritage of our country & feel proud to be a part of India today & everyday!! #HappyRepublicDay #VandeMataram.”

Sultan star Anushka Sharma also tweeted her message on the occasion of Republic Day. She posted, “68th yr of our constitution..a gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind! Happy #RepublicDay”

Shah Rukh Khan, who has have been too busy and super active on his social media account with his film Raees, took to Twitter on January 25 to share glimpses of how he celebrated with our jawans. The actor was seen doing bhangra and also posed with the jawans.

See Republic Day 2017 wishes here:

T 2514 – Happy Republic Day .. greetings to all .. JAI HIND !! January 26 th pic.twitter.com/odW26waQs3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2017

Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day !

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 26, 2017

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country & feel proud to be a part of India today & everyday!! #HappyRepublicDay #VandeMataram pic.twitter.com/uUieAw1as9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017

68th yr of our constitution..a gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind! Happy #RepublicDay — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians. Do your bit too!#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/lnWtf9qW22 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic Day guys !! pic.twitter.com/4LA296jTRX — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 26, 2017

My fave images of the #RepublicDay parade, memories of the many times I saw it as a child in Delhi. Jai Hind!#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HnzhDdnUU9 — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic Day!

