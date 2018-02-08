Renuka Shahane on making a comeback in Bollywood: I might be seen often on the screen

Renuka Sahane says she was really impressed with 3 Storeys. Renuka Sahane says she was really impressed with 3 Storeys.

Renuka Shahane will be seen next in 3 Storeys, which will hit screens on March 9. When asked what about the film was special enough for her to make a comeback in Hindi films, Renuka said that when the makers of 3 Storeys approached her for the film, she was stunned and immediately jumped on board to play this part.

“I was so stunned when I was offered the film because the story and the character are so different and exciting for any actor. Then to sink your teeth into a character which is not in your forte is a reason for any actor to explore it. That apart, in the film, we have so many wonderful co-actors, the story has a mystery and intrigue value… so after 14 years, I am doing a Hindi film and this is the perfect one,” Shahane said.

Talking about Renuka’s Marathi films, the actress recently worked with former co-actor Madhuri Dixit Nene after 23 years. Both were last seen in Hum Aapke Hai Koun. When asked about the experience, she said, “It was a dream to work with Madhuri. Back then also it was a dream come true. I am very very happy to work with her. I think no matter how you get a chance to work with her, you should just take it. She is that amazing.”

On why she was not to be seen in films for so long, the 52-year-old actor said, “My children are young. My elder son is in Class 10. He will give his exams soon. I am a 24×7 mom, so I can’t give that much time to films. But once they start going to college, I might be seen often on the screen.”

